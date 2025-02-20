Best movies about forbidden love — What to watch

Still from the movie Atonement. Photo: screenshot

Love that is not recognized by society, forbidden by family or circumstances always causes intense emotions. These stories often become the plot of cult movies that thrill the audience.

Novyny.LIVE shares a selection of the best movies about forbidden love that will definitely not leave you indifferent.

The Brokeback Mountain

One of the best dramas of the last century, which evoked a lot of emotions in society. It is a touching story about the love of two cowboys who face the judgment of society and their own fears.

West Side Story

A touching story about two lovers who belong to rival gangs. Tony and Maria are ready to sacrifice everything for their love, but at what price? By the way, the musical has been filmed twice — by Jerome Robbins in 1961 and by Steven Spielberg in 2021.

Atonement

The movie tells the dramatic story of Robbie and Cecilia, whose love is destroyed by false accusations. The drama takes place against the backdrop of the Second World War, in which every minute of life can be the last.

The Danish Girl

The plot is based on the true story of artist Einar Wegener, the first man to undergo a sex change. A married man and recognized artist suddenly feels like a stranger in his own body. His wife does not turn away from Einar, but rather becomes his greatest support, despite society's condemnation.

Carol

The movie takes viewers back to the 1950s, when society was not ready to accept love between two women. Carol, a wealthy housewife, falls in love with a department store girl, but must choose between love and family.

