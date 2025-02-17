New women-directed films — what is worth watching

Scene from the film The Outrun. Photo: screenshot

Substance, directed by Karola Farja, is the only film directed by a woman who is in the running for a golden statuette at this year’s Oscars. However, there are many interesting premieres by female filmmakers among the new releases.

With reference to Vogue, Novyny.LIVE tells you which women-directed films are definitely worth seeing this year.

Bird

The film tells the story of a teenage girl who can’t find a common language with her father and starts to befriend a tramp whom everyone calls "Bird".

The film is directed by Andrea Arnold, who has already won an Oscar for her 2003 short film Wasp. The director has many successful films to her credit, including Big Little Lies and American Honey.

All we imagine as light

The debut film from Indian director Payal Kapadia tells the story of two friends who go to Mumbai to make money and build a new life. Each of them has her own dramatic love story, which will have an unexpected ending.

"All we imagine as light" became the first Indian film in 30 years to be selected for the main competition at Cannes. Kapadia’s work won over both the audience and critics.

Santosh

Another Indian film that surprised with its depth and unpredictable plot. The crime drama tells the story of the woman named Santosh, who takes over as a police constable from her late husband.

The film was written by British-Indian director Sandhya Suri.

Vermiglio

The story is set in a small village in the Alps against the backdrop of World War II. The daughter of a schoolteacher falls in love with a soldier who has deserted. However, this love will have fatal consequences.

The film is directed by Italian filmmaker Mauri Delpero, who has already won over audiences with her film Motherhood.

The Outrun

The main character is a woman named Skye who is trying to overcome alcohol addiction. After treatment, she returns to her hometown, where she has to find herself again and regain the trust of others.

The film was directed by Nora Fingscheidt and starred Saoirse Ronan as Skye.

Green border

The acclaimed film by Polish director Agnieszka Goland tells the story of the humanitarian crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus that occurred in 2021 due to the influx of migrants. The film focuses on activist Yulia, border guard Jana, and a family of refugees from Syria.

