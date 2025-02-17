What to watch in cinema this week — new films and cartoons

Film Panda Plan. Photo: screenshot

Be sure to go to the cinemas this week, because there are a lot of new releases waiting for you. Cartoons, horror, and the film about the war in Ukraine — you will definitely have plenty to choose from.

Novyny.LIVE tells you what premieres will take place in cinemas this week.

Diplodocus

This cute and cozy cartoon for the whole family will tell the story of the adventures of a young dinosaur named Diplodocus. He is already tired of his parents’ care and attention, but one day they disappear along with the other inhabitants. So, Diplodocus and his new friends set out to find their relatives.

In cinema from February 20.

Panda Plan

Kung Fu star Jackie Chan returns to the screens. He faces his new mission — to save the baby panda, whom fraudsters want to steal.

In cinema from February 20.

Challenger

Luka has always dreamed of becoming a boxing star, but he has always failed. One day, he accidentally knocks out the reigning champion, and now everyone knows about Luka.

In cinema from February 20.

The Monkey

An eerie horror based on the short story by Stephen King. The scary toy that two brothers find in the junk in the attic causes a series of deaths. The brothers get rid of the toy and move away from each other for many years until the deaths begin again.

In cinema from February 20.

Real

The documentary by Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war, will show one of the fiercest battles of his life. Ukrainian soldiers confronted the enemy for 19 hours, and the director filmed this confrontation on his helmet camera.

