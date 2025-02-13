Oscar 2025 — the best cartoons of the year worth watching

Scene from the cartoon The Wild Robot. Photo: screenshot

Every year, the Oscar Awards recognize the best animated films that captivate both children and adults with their vivid stories and deep meaning. This year, the competition for the statuette will be intense, as each of the nominees managed to win over both critics and viewers.

The editorial team of Novyny.LIVE tells you about the best cartoons that everyone should watch, regardless of age.

Flow. The last cat on Earth

The world is engulfed in a great flood and the only way for the Cat to escape is a small boat. Together with other animals, he sets off on an unforgettable adventure in search of a new world. This story teaches us to never give up and to unite, despite our differences, to overcome difficulties.

Inside Out 2

The continuation of the favorite story about emotions and feelings inside the girl Riley. The familiar Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have to give way to new emotions. Together with Riley, we learn to grow up and master ourselves.

Memoir of a Snail

This story is about the melancholic Grace Poodle, who loves collecting snail figurines and reading love stories. Life can be full of losses and disappointments, but it is worth letting go of the past and moving on.

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The return of the well-known characters Wallace and Gromit. New unforgettable adventures and confrontations await the old friends. Humor, an interesting story, and true friendship are what you will see in this cartoon.

The Wild Robot

An incredibly touching animated film about the journey of ROZZUM 7134, or Roz for short, who was stranded on a desert island after an accident. Here, Roz would have to adapt to a new life and find new friends.

Earlier, we shared a selection of the best TV shows for the whole family to watch.

We also found out which family film is breaking records at the global box office.