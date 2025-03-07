Series to watch in one go — What's new on Apple TV +

Still Up. Photo: Apple +

Apple TV+ often delivers high-quality miniseries with compelling plots and cinematography. If you're looking for something to watch in the evening, check out four exciting short series from Apple TV+ in the Novyny.LIVE selection.

Still Up (8 episodes)

Lisa and Danny are best friends who always support each other and talk online every night because they both suffer from insomnia. However, they have only met once in person, so one day they decide to meet.

Lessons in Chemistry (8 episodes)

The main character, Elizabeth Zott, is a chemist who has been working as a lab assistant for a long time. After being fired from her job, she decides to create a cooking show where she will share not only recipes but also her knowledge of chemistry with housewives.

Dark Matter (9 episodes)

The sci-fi series tells the story of a physicist from Chicago who suddenly finds himself in an alternate version of his life. In search of the truth, the protagonist will have to wander between alternate worlds and dark corners of his subconscious.

Women in Blue (10 episodes)

The plot of the series is based on real events that took place in Mexico in 1971. The capital city was gripped by a series of gruesome murders, but the culprit was never found. Then four women from the country's first all-female police force take on the case.

