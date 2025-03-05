7 lighthearted Netflix series to watch with your friends

Valeria series. Photo: instagram.com/didigmz

What could be better than a cozy get-together with your girlfriends over tasty snacks and a light binge? Luckily, Netflix offers many interesting options for a girls' movie marathon.

The Novyny.LIVE editorial team shares its selection of light and inspiring series for a group of friends.

Emily in Paris

A lively story about an American girl, Emily, who travels to Paris. In the most romantic capital of the world, she will find a new job, new friends and, of course, new love.

Bridgerton

The series based on the novels by Julia Quinn became a real sensation. The story unfolds in the Regency era around the wealthy Bridgerton family. Each member of the large family strives to find happiness and love, and their every move is closely followed by the mysterious gossip Lady Whistledown.

Valeria

The Spanish comedy-drama series tells the story of a writer named Valeria and her three friends. Together they go through difficult moments in life, fall in love and search for their place in the world. An atmospheric and stylish series for those who loved Sex and the City.

Ginny & Georgia

An inspiring story of a single mother and her teenage daughter starting a new life in a small town. This series explores important themes of intergenerational relationships, love and friendship.

Good Girls

Three suburban mothers are trying to get their lives back on track and make ends meet. One day, they decide to take an unexpected step — a robbery, to avoid ruin and start a new life.

Never Have I Ever

After losing her father, Devi wants to change her life drastically. She dares to become the most popular student and win the heart of the school's handsome boy.

Girlboss

The series is based on the true story of Sofia Amoruso and her brand Nasty Gal. With no money and no business experience, she decides to start her own business.

Earlier, we told the most anticipated TV shows premiere in March 2025.

Also, Netflix unveiled the creepy new teaser for the fifth and final season of the TV series You.