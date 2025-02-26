The TV series You season 5 teaser — video

Scene from the TV series You. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Netflix unveiled the creepy new teaser for the fifth and final season of the TV series You. The protagonist Joe Goldberg ends his confusing journey and strives to achieve a "long and happy life".

The teaser was published on YouTube.

When will the 5th season of the TV series You premiere?

In season 5, we will see Joe Goldberg building his new life with Kate Galvin while trying to escape the ghosts of his past.

"Unlucky in life and in love until I met you. Who knew I’d become the luckiest guy in New York?" the hero tells his beloved.

The hero’s past is a story of obsession, deception, and murder, which will "catch up" with him in the new season.

The hero will return to New York. It has a special meaning for him because it was here in the first season that Joe’s reign of terror began when he became obsessed with Guinevere Beck.

Now that Kate is by his side and his identity is more shaky than ever, the question remains: Will Joe be able to save himself, or will his past finally destroy him?

The final season of You will premiere on April 24 on Netflix.

