What's new to watch — 10 hyped releases of March 2025

The Leopard series. Photo: Netflix

The beginning of spring is a great time for fresh stories and experiences. This March, streaming platforms have a lot to offer, and they promise it is worth watching.

Find out about the most-hyped TV premieres of March in the Novyny.LIVE article.

The Leopard

The historical drama is set in the 1860s Italy. A Sicilian prince tries to preserve his family's privileges amid revolutionary changes in society.

The premiere is on March 5.

Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue

After the plane crashes, nine passengers are stranded in the Mexican jungle. One by one, they begin to die. The survivors have to expose the killer as soon as possible.

The premiere is on March 2.

Daredevil: Born Again

The superhero thriller returns in an updated format after a seven-year break. The plot centers on a blind lawyer Matt Murdock from Hell's Kitchen in New York City who confronts his old enemy Wilson Fisk.

The premiere is on March 4.

When No One Sees Us

Sergeant Lucia Gutierrez investigates the suspicious suicide of her neighbor in a small Spanish town, while her US colleagues search for a missing American soldier who may be connected to a secret business. Unexpectedly, two completely different cases intertwine into one big mystery.

The premiere is on March 7.

Long Bright River

A series of brutal murders occurs in the neighborhood where police officer Miki works. Suddenly, she realizes that the crimes may be connected to her life.

Premiere on March 13.

Adolescence

The story centers on a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering his classmate. The boy's parents will have to face the biggest nightmare of their lives.

The premiere is on March 13.

The Residence

A gruesome murder occurs at the White House during a gala reception. Eccentric detective Cordelia Kapp takes on the case to find the culprit.

The premiere is on March 20.

Happy Face

The series is based on the true story of Melissa Moore, who is the daughter of a famous serial killer. At the age of 15, the girl learned about her father's terrible crimes.

The premiere is on March 20.

The Studio

The main character, Matt, has been appointed head of a film studio. Desperate for celebrity endorsement, he and his team must balance the corporate side of the industry with the desire to keep their shows true and creative.

The premiere is on March 26.

Dope Thief

Two criminal friends come up with a new way to make money. From now on, they pose as employees of the Drug Enforcement Agency and rob small-time dealers. But they accidentally hit the wrong "target".

