Google's new AI model is used to remove watermarks and raises controversy

On social media, users share their experience using Google's new Gemini artificial intelligence model that is causing controversy, as the new tool can remove watermarks from images, including those published on well-known paid stock media resources, according to TechCrunch.

How users remove watermarks using Gemini 2.0 Flash

Google has expanded access to the image generation feature in Gemini 2.0 Flash, allowing users to create and edit image content. By all accounts, this is a powerful feature with almost no limitations.

The new model can create images with celebrities and copyrighted characters, as well as remove watermarks from existing photos.

New skill unlocked: Gemini 2 Flash model is really awesome at removing watermarks in images! pic.twitter.com/6QIk0FlfCv — Deedy (@deedydas) March 15, 2025

Several social media users have noted that Gemini 2.0 Flash doesn't just remove watermarks, it tries to fill in the gaps left by the watermark removal and Google's model is extremely good at it, and it's free to use.

Gemini 2.0 Flash, available in Google's AI studio, is amazing at editing images with simple text prompts.



It also can remove watermarks from images (and puts its own subtle watermark in instead 🤣) pic.twitter.com/ZnHTQJsT1Z — Tanay Jaipuria (@tanayj) March 16, 2025

Currently, the image generation feature in Gemini 2.0 Flash is labeled "experimental" and "not for production use" and is only available in Google's developer tools. Although the model is able to remove watermarks, it doesn't do so perfectly. Some translucent watermarks and those that cover large parts of images make it a difficult task.

It is likely that some copyright holders won't be satisfied with the lack of restrictions on the use of Gemini 2.0 Flash. Popular models, including Claude 3.7 Sonnet and GPT-4o, explicitly refuse to remove watermarks, calling such actions unethical and potentially illegal.

It is worth noting that removing a watermark without the consent of the original owner is considered illegal under US copyright law, with rare exceptions.

