Google unveiled Gemma 3, the powerful AI model running on a single graphics card

The logo of the Google Gemma 3 open AI model. Photo: Google

The Google DeepMind team unveiled Gemma 3, the lightweight and efficient model based on the same technologies used in the flagship Gemini 2.0. It can run on smartphones, laptops, or workstations, allowing developers to create AI apps anywhere.

It is stated in the official Google blog.

What can the Gemma 3 AI model do?

Google positions the model as a state-of-the-art and the most advanced open source model. According to the developers, the model outperforms Llama-405B, DeepSeek-V3, and o3-mini. The main advantage is that the model can be placed on a single graphics processing unit (GPU) host.

Diagram of AI models by scores in Chatbot Arena Elo. Photo: Google

The model allows you to enter global markets with full support for 35 languages and pre-trained support for more than 140 languages. It allows you to create programs that can analyze images, text, and short videos, opening up new opportunities for interactive and intelligent applications.

Google paid special attention to a thorough risk assessment. The development of Gemma 3 included extensive data management, alignment with company security policies through fine-tuning, and reliable benchmarks.

Along with Gemma 3, ShieldGemma 2, an image security checker, was also unveiled. It displays security labels in three categories:

Dangerous content;

Explicit sexual content;

Violence.

Developers can independently customize ShieldGemma to suit their security needs and users.

Gemma 3 is available to try in Google AI Studio. To support academic research, Google has also launched a special program where researchers can apply for USD 10,000 in Google Cloud credits to accelerate their Gemma 3-based research.

As a reminder, Google’s Gemini AI model has many powerful and useful features. Most of them can significantly improve the user’s life, as the chatbot can provide shopping recommendations, plan trips, and much more.

We also wrote that iPhone users can now use the Google Gemini chatbot directly from the lock screen. Google added the corresponding widgets in the Gemini update for iOS.