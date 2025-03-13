Boho trousers — the main trend of spring with the spirit of the 70s

Stylish trousers. Photo: Freepik

It seems that summer and fashion are back in full swing, with bright prints, lightweight fabrics, and a spirit of freedom that can be felt in every movement. And while flowers and checks, as always, occupy the first rows of the summer catwalk, a completely different character is back in the game — the paisley. Pants with this ornament are in fashion.

This special pattern with oriental roots seems to take us back to the carefree 60s and 70s, when hippies dressed the way they wanted and were on their own minds. And for the second season in a row, designers continue to be inspired by this era — and it’s visible even to the naked eye.

Paisley. Photo from Instagram

Boho chic in clothes is in trend this year

Boho chic is back in favor: it can be seen on light dresses, loose skirts, and, most interestingly, trousers. Yes, it is trousers that deserve special attention this summer.

One of the most striking trends is crochet trousers — hand-knitted or with a hand-woven effect. Such models have already appeared in the collections of Paco Rabbane, Jonathan Simkhai, and Gabriela Hearst. You might think that such trousers are only for the catwalk or the beach. But no — modern fashion has long since erased these boundaries. Today, knitted items are about comfort, style, and lightness at the same time. And if you don’t want to experiment, just add a basic white T-shirt or a simple T-shirt to these trousers — and the look is ready. Stylish, and simple but with character.

Knitted trousers. Photo from Instagram

But if knitted style is not your story, there is another option: lightweight trousers made from natural fabrics and bright ethnic prints. They have already been shown by Etro, Staud, and Ulla Johnson — and it’s a real feast of color! These models are not only spectacular but also extremely comfortable. They can be worn every day: for a walk, in a cafe or even to work, if the dress code allows.

Boho style trousers. Photo from Instagram

Boho trousers are best worn with a simple top or T-shirt. And you can throw on a white oversized shirt on top — and there you have it, your perfect summer look. Effortless, but with a sense of style.

