Stylish pants that will stay in trend for years to come

Woman with a phone. Photo: Freepik

Corduroy is one of those styles that never loses its relevance. They are as versatile as jeans: they can be worn at any time of the year, they are comfortable, stylish and add a special charm to the image.

Corduroy is pleasant to the touch, soft, warms on cool days, but doesn't get hot even in warm weather. That is why this material is associated with comfort and ease.

Trendiest colors

Among the most popular colors are beige, olive, navy and black. They are perfect for a basic wardrobe. But if you want to make your look more expressive, opt for red, orange or yellow styles. Corduroys in shades of wine, plum and burgundy are especially relevant now — they look luxurious and stylish.

Corduroy pants in different colors. Photo from Instagram

Wide and fine wale

Corduroy comes in two textures: wide wale and fine wale. Fine wale is considered more elegant, while wide wale gives a more relaxed, casual effect.

Minimal details — maximum style

To make your pants look really stylish, go for simple styles without unnecessary details. For example, patch pockets can add weight to a look, so classic styles are often more elegant without them.

Corduroy pants in the look. Photo from Instagram

Why you should have a corduroy skirt in your wardrobe

If you like this fabric, you should also consider a corduroy skirt. A classic black one, for example, will become a staple in your wardrobe and will last more than one season — as long as the material is of high quality.

Girls in corduroy skirts. Photo from Instagram

The most important rule: before you buy an item, think about what it will go with. This applies not only to corduroy, but to all clothing and accessories. Then your wardrobe will be not only stylish, but also functional.

