Elegant Spring 2025 trend — Greige pants

Spring is a time to update your wardrobe, and choosing pants for this season is especially important. The main color of the season is greige — a unique combination of gray and beige that looks expensive, versatile and stylish. Over the past six months, the popularity of this shade has increased by 39%, and for good reason: it works well with both business and casual wear, according to Vogue.

If you want to look modern and elegant, take a look at the models of well-known brands that have already chosen this color.

Pants in what shade will be very popular in 2025

Acne Studios

These pants have a slim fit that emphasizes the silhouette but does not restrict movement. Their neutral color makes them easy to pair with jackets and heels. Pair them with a loose-fitting top in a pastel color for a great look.

Acne Studios. Photo: Vogue

Victoria Beckham

A high-waisted model with wide legs is the perfect choice for those who want to strike a balance between formal style and comfort. And just think of the possibilities! A vibrant emerald blouse will give you a stylish and relaxed look that's perfect for those spring days when you just want to feel comfortable but look your best.

Victoria Beckham. Photo: Vogue

Bottega Veneta

Classics are always in fashion, and this model of pants with pleats in the front is proof of that. They're the perfect replacement for your usual black pants, adding a touch of lightness and freshness to your wardrobe. Pair them with heeled ankle boots and a light jacket, and you'll be set for the most stylish spring outfits.

Bottega Veneta. Photo: Vogue

Nina Ricci

The two-piece suit in green is one of the main hits on the catwalks, and it's easy to see why! Its perfect fit, clean lines, and minimalist cut make it a versatile choice for any occasion. With this suit, you can look and feel your best without worrying about going too formal or too casual. The power is in the accessories — make it your own way and express your style!

Nina Ricci. Photo: Vogue

Stella McCartney

What about adding vertical stripes to classic pants? Stella McCartney proves that this technique makes the pants look longer, and the look even more fresh and dynamic.

Stella McCartney. Photo: Vogue

Akris

If you want to be more casual, you may want to consider double-pleated pants.

Akris. Photo: Vogue

Pair them with Oxford shoes, a light sweater and a jacket for a stylish and comfortable outfit for work or a stroll around town.

