Which jeans will be in trend in 2025 — the best options

Grey jeans. Photo: Freepik

Jeans are a trend that always remains relevant but gets a new sound every year. In 2025, jeans have become even more interesting, comfortable, and stylish. The main rule is freedom of choice and self-expression.

And if you want to be on trend, Novyny.LIVE will tell you which models you should add to your wardrobe this spring.

Trendy jeans models of this year

Boot cut

Flared jeans are making a comeback, but not as tight as in the 2000s. The modern version is a looser cut with a smooth downward extension. They perfectly balance the figure, emphasizing slender legs. When choosing between short and long models, it is better to give preference to the elongated ones — they are easier to combine with different shoes and tops.

These jeans look good with shirts, jackets, or basic tops. To create a stylish silhouette, they can be complemented with an elongated coat or jacket. They are perfect for both business and casual looks.

Boot cut. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg jeans

The fashion world can no longer imagine a wardrobe without wide-leg jeans. They have become a style staple due to their versatility and comfort. They can be combined with any top — from knitted polos to classic jackets. These jeans go well with sneakers or high-heeled shoes, allowing you to create both sporty and elegant looks.

If you don’t have wide-leg jeans yet, 2025 is a great year to buy them. They are not only fashionable but also incredibly practical.

Wide-leg jeans. Photo from Instagram

White jeans

In the warm season, you want to feel light, and white jeans help to achieve this. In 2025, they are presented in two main versions: straight or wide. Shades can range from pure white to delicate ivory, which adds softness to the look.

These jeans can be easily combined with pastel, caramel, and chocolate colors. And if you want to make the look more luxurious, you can complement them with a brown suede belt.

White jeans. Photo from Instagram

Barrel leg

This model has an unusual silhouette: wide at the hips and tapered at the bottom. This is a trend for those who like to experiment with style. They add volume in the right places, creating an original and modern look.

Stylish jeans. Photo from Instagram

These jeans look best with short jackets or laconic tops. Footwear also plays an important role: chunky boots are not suitable here; it is better to choose sock boots, slingbacks, or sandals.

