The most popular fragrances in the world — top 5 best sellers

The modern man has long understood that a good fragrance is like a stylish accessory, only even better. It doesn’t just add attractiveness — it speaks of character, mood, and even lifestyle. And although everyone has their own tastes, there are still fragrances that consistently remain at the top of sales around the world.

GQ shared a list of the perfumes that men buy most often — and for good reason.

We’re going to tell you which perfumes have become the favourites of many because they smell cool, high-quality, and always appropriate — in the office, on a date, and even just for no reason.

Popular perfumes among men

Acqua di Gio EDT (Giorgio Armani)

Light freshness of the sea and citrus. Simple, natural, but very stylish. Perfect for every day — not intrusive, but noticeable.

CK One (Calvin Klein)

This fragrance has long been a legend. Fresh, clean, unisex — it is chosen by both men and women. It is also incredibly versatile: it suits everyone and everywhere.

Bleu de Chanel EDT

A classic in a deep blue bottle. It’s hard to mistake this fragrance for anything else — it’s both discreet and mysterious. An ideal choice for the confident.

Dior Sauvage EDT

This fragrance is a real explosion of energy with a masculine character. A little wildness, a little sensuality — and a lot of charisma. No wonder it has millions of fans.

Boss Bottled (Hugo Boss)

A true gentleman’s fragrance: elegant, seasoned, solid. You will always look good in it, whether you are going to negotiations or dinner.

All these perfumes are not just popular — they have become symbols of men’s style. And each of them has its own story, mood, and atmosphere. Choose the one that is closest to you — or add a new one to your collection. Because a good fragrance is always a good mood.

