Perfume trend 2025 — which unisex fragrances are in fashion

In 2025, the world of perfumery is full of bold aromatic experiments, where gourmet shades, jasmine notes, and unisex compositions are becoming key trends. This year’s perfumes are not just fragrances but real emotions in a bottle.

What unisex fragrances are trending this year

Fragrances that combine creamy tenderness with a spicy trail are set to triumph in 2025. Nutty notes, smoky woody accords, unexpected fruit combinations — all this creates unique perfume compositions that not only smell, but tell stories. For example, the duo of juicy cherry and warm sandalwood creates a unique atmosphere of luxury and mystery.

Among the stars of this trend are Tom Ford Lost Cherry and Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. They clearly emphasise the main trend of the year: fragrances should be sensual, seductive, and multi-layered.

Initio Parfums Prives Rehab

This perfume is for those who are looking for a balance between energy and calmness. Rehab from the Hedonist collection by Initio Parfums Prives is a symphony of delicate musk, velvety sandalwood, and warm guaiac. The composition fascinates with its purity and deep sound, enveloping the skin in a pleasant, fragrant haze.

It is not just a perfume but a feeling of inner balance. Inhaling it, you seem to find yourself in a place where time slows down, and every moment is full of pleasure.

Tiziana Terenzi Cassiopea

If perfumes could paint pictures, Cassiopea would be the night sky, covered with shining stars. This fragrance is about magic, mystery, and enchantment.

At the heart of the composition are delicate carnation, tender tea rose and fragile lily of the valley. Spicy sandalwood, musk and sweet tonka bean complete the picture. They create an exciting sillage that leaves a touch of intrigue.

This perfume is like a distant star: you can feel it even when it seems invisible. It attracts, excites, and fascinates, like the mysterious constellation Cassiopeia in the night sky.

