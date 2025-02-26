Perfume hits of spring 2025 — fragrances worth trying

A bottle of perfume in flowers. Photo: Pixabay

Spring is a time of change when everything around you comes to life, and along with nature, you want to renew your perfume. After the heavy winter fragrances with vanilla and woody notes, it’s time for fresh, light, and airy compositions that remind us of sunny mornings, blossoming gardens, and warm breezes.

"I WANT!" named six fragrances that are worth trying this spring — they will definitely cheer you up and give you a feeling of lightness.

Top fragrances for spring 2025

Maison Francis Kurkdjian — 724

This fragrance is like a breath of fresh air after the rain. It smells clean, like a white shirt that has just been taken off the cord after washing. Aldehydes give it a special lightness, while musk and floral notes make it soft and magnetic. An ideal choice for those who love minimalism and sophisticated elegance.

Byredo — Eyes Closed

An unexpected combination of spicy and woody notes with a delicate powdery finish. The main feature is the carrot note, which adds creamy softness and warmth. This is a perfume for those who don’t want typical spring floral scents but are looking for something unusual and cozy.

Perfume. Photo: Pixabay

Maison Margiela Replica — On A Date

Imagine an evening in a French vineyard, when the air is filled with berry aromas and a light floral trail. Blackcurrant, rose, a touch of pink pepper, and green geranium create a bright, intense look, perfect for evening out.

Vilhelm Parfumerie — Dear Polly

A cozy yet refreshing scent for those who enjoy calm mornings with a cup of tea. Black tea with a slight astringency, softened by notes of apple and musk, is clearly heard here. It seems to envelop you in warmth, but at the same time remains light and airy.

A set for beauty. Photo: Pixabay

Phlur — Apricot Privée

This is not a classic fruity scent, but a completely different story. The apricot here is ripe, juicy, with a pleasant sourness. Cardamom adds piquancy, and cedar adds depth. A modern, mysterious, unusual perfume for those who want something out of the ordinary.

Prada — Paradoxe

Spring freshness with an unexpected twist. At first, you can feel a delicate pear with citrus notes, then jasmine and neroli blossom, and at the end the scent becomes warmer thanks to vanilla, white musk, and amber. A versatile perfume that will suit any occasion.

Earlier, we wrote about the most enduring fragrances for women who fall in love with themselves forever.

We also reported on ambiguous fragrances that evoke conflicting emotions.