Perfumes in the style of Scandinavian girls — top fragrances

Girls in Copenhagen, Stockholm and other Scandinavian cities always look stylish without making any effort. Their style is simple, comfortable, but at the same time very sophisticated. The same can be said about their favourite perfumes — warm, sweet, cosy.

Fragrances that Scandinavian girls love

Replica By the Fireplace, Maison Margiela

Imagine an evening in a small wooden house: snow is falling outside the window, and the fireplace is crackling in the room. This is exactly what the By the Fireplace fragrance conveys. It combines woody notes with sweet vanilla, complementing them with a slight sourness of red berries. It exudes warmth and tranquillity — a real hugging scent.

Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar, Kayali

This fragrance is like a glass of warm milk with vanilla and caramel. At first, it smells of sweet pear and bubblegum and then opens with deep notes of vanilla and cotton candy. It brings you back to your childhood, when you used to wrap yourself in your favourite blanket and enjoy your favourite treats on cold evenings.

Sending Love, Zarkoperfume

If a fragrance can be a love letter, then Sending Love is exactly that. It envelops you in warm notes of white chocolate and toffee, adding delicate fruity tones to them. But its main magic is its ability to sound different on each person, as if creating its own unique story.

If you want to add a little Scandinavian cosiness to your life, you should pay attention to the following fragrances. They don’t just smell good — they create an atmosphere where you want to stay longer.

