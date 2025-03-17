TOP 5 Crime Drama TV Series to Watch

The Rookie. Photo: Estereofonika

Season 7 of the beloved TV show The Rookie is now streaming on ABC, fascinating funs with a new twist, featuring a comedic ensemble cast and plenty of drama and action.

Novyny.LIVE publishes a compilation of 5 series like The Rookie to watch.

L.A.'s Finest (2019-2020)

Syd Burnett used to work in the narcotics division of the New York City Police Department. But at a certain point in her life, she was forced to quit and move to another city. In the new place, she got a job as a detective in the homicide department, not even realizing the difficulties she would face.

S.W.A.T. (2017 — )

The main character, Daniel Harrelson, is a lieutenant in a special forces unit. His superiors have assigned him to lead a squad of highly professional fighters who know no pity or doubt and always complete any mission. Together they will work in the dysfunctional neighborhood where Daniel has many friends whose principles are very different from his.

Blind Spot (2015-2020)

In the heart of New York City, in Times Square, the police find a bag containing the body of a woman completely covered in fresh, strange tattoos. As the investigators study the tattoos, they realize that they are not just drawings, but coded instructions for future horrific crimes, including terrorist attacks.

The Mentalist (2008-2015)

The series' protagonist, Patrick Jane, was a former television star who worked as a psychic. He was so good that one day the police asked him to do a psychological profile of a serial killer nicknamed "Red John". Unfortunately for Patrick, he describes the maniac as "pathetic, unhappy, insecure and weak". Red John takes revenge on Patrick for this "false" assessment by killing his daughter and wife.

Castle (2009-2016)

The show has a similar vibe to The Rookie, especially thanks to Nathan Fillion who is the main protagonist of both Castle and The Rookie shows. Successful New York author Richard Castle receives permission from the mayor to work in the police department, where he can use the documentation and possibly find plots for his novels. Castle befriends the detectives and soon befriends the brilliant Kate Beckett, whose ability to think like a criminal makes her invaluable in solving the most serious crimes.

