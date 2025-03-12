Best British detectives — Crime drama series to watch online

Granchester. Photo: x.com/GrantchesterUK

Mysterious murders, unexpected plot twists, charismatic investigators, and the atmosphere of classic British style — this is why audiences love British detectives. Some of them have become true classics of the genre, on a par with the world-famous Sherlock Holmes.

Poirot (1989-2013)

A timeless detective story. A talented investigator, played by David Suchet, solves the most intricate crimes. His sophisticated style, charisma, and intriguing mysteries have made this series a favorite of many generations of viewers.

Endeavour (2013-2023)

The story is set in the 60s in Oxford, where a young detective, Endeavour Morse, is just beginning his career. The series is a prequel to Inspector Morse and shows the formation of an outstanding investigator. The intricate crimes are intertwined with deep psychological analysis and captivate from the first minutes.

Midsomer Murders (1997-...)

This series has been drawing viewers to their TV screens for 27 years and continues to be popular. It is set in the fictional county of Midsomer, where Detective Tom Barnaby investigates criminal cases. Each episode of the series tells the story of a separate, intricate case.

Granchester (2014-...)

The plot takes viewers back to the 1950s, when the quiet village of Granchester is suddenly rocked by a series of serious crimes. Inspector Geordie Keating and Vicar Sidney Chambers are assigned to investigate the case. The main characters reveal not only crimes, but also the psychology of the human soul.

Marple (2004-2013)

At first glance, Miss Marple is a simple old woman living in the village of St. Mary Mead. But in reality, she is a master detective who solves complex crimes that sometimes defy even the most experienced investigators.

