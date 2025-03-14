Black Mirror Season 7 Official Trailer by Netflix — Video, Release date

Black Mirror, Season 7. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Legendary mystifying series Black Mirror will be back on the screen this April. Season 7 will have six stories, and Charlie Brooker, writer and producer, promises it will surprise you with a mix of genres and styles.

The official trailer was released by Netflix on March 13.

When will Black Mirror Season 7 premiere online?

New season premiere date set as April 10. All episodes will be available at once, which is great news for fans!

One of the stories will be a sequel to Season 4 opener, "USS Callister", for the first time in series history.

"We’ve done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history. Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of ’em alive. I’m growing as a human," Brooker said.

