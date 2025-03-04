Jenifer Lopez inspires Spring 2025 nails trend

Jenifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram.com/jlo

Jennifer Lopez latest nails design is a work of art created by renowned nail technician Tom Bachik. He combined two major trends: delicate butterfly wings and sparkling crystals that resemble scattered diamonds. This design not only enhanced the star's performing outfit, but also immediately became a subject of admiration among fashionistas, Cosmopolitan reports.

Jennifer Lopez inspired nail tutorial

Butterflies and crystals are the hottest trend in nails design. Butterfly nail design has been a favorite among fashionistas for several seasons, as it symbolizes lightness, transformation and grace. In combination with crystals, this nail art looks luxurious, as if the nails were covered with magic pollen. The play of light on the sparkling stones creates the effect of a precious accessory that does not require additional jewelry.

This style is a perfect choice not only for spring and summer, but also for special events, evening outings or just moments when you want to feel like a real star.

Butterfly nails design. Photo from Instagram

How to make nails design even more impressive

Chrome effect — applying chrome powder will make the butterfly wings even more realistic. The light will reflect off the pearlescent surface, creating the illusion of real butterflies on your nails.

Magnetic varnish (cat eye) — thanks to special particles in the coating, you can create a depth effect. The pattern looks as if it moves with the tilt of the hand, which adds a magical appeal.

Glitter — iridescent sparkles or small glitter flakes create a shining effect that resembles the shimmering of sunlight on the surface of water. A great option for those who love sparkle in every detail.

Crystals and 3D decor — small rhinestones or pearls add volume to the design. They imitate dewdrops on butterfly wings, making the manicure even more elegant.

Tremdy nails design. Photo from Instagram

J.Lo's nail design has already become an inspiration for many fashion fans, and this is just the beginning. If you want to try something similar, can keep these ideas and add your own unique details.

