Spring manicure 2025 — top designs that will conquer everyone

For many women, a manicure is not just nail care, but a real beauty ritual. Every season brings new trends, and spring 2025 is no exception. If you want to change, it’s time to find out what ideas will be in fashion.

What manicure to do for spring

Natural beauty

In 2025, the trend for naturalness is not going anywhere. Nude shades, transparent varnishes, and minimalist designs allow you to emphasize the natural beauty of your hands. It is the best solution for those who appreciate well-groomed nails but do not want to overload them with complex designs. Moreover, this manicure is always appropriate — both in the office and on a date.

Nude manicure. Photo from Instagram

Floral motifs

Spring and flowers are almost synonymous! Therefore, floral manicure remains one of the main trends. You can choose delicate pastel flowers or add bright colors. This design is suitable for both short and long nails. Watercolor patterns and minimalist floral arrangements are especially popular.

Floral motif. Photo from Instagram

Matte effect

The matte coating remains popular this season. Red, olive, powder, or classic nude matte nails look stylish and expensive. If you want something interesting, you can combine glossy and matte polish on one design — for example, make a matte finish and glossy lines or patterns.

Matte nails. Photo from Instagram

Brightly colored French manicure

The French manicure is a classic that takes on a new sound every time. In 2025, colored tips will be popular — instead of traditional white, you can choose blue, pink, yellow, green, or any other shade. And if you want even more originality, you can make a two-tone or ombre French manicure.

Brightly colored French manicure. Photo from Instagram

Spring is a great time to experiment. A manicure can change with your mood, so it’s worth trying different options and finding your perfect spring style.

