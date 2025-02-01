Stylish nail designs for spring 2025 — best designs

A beautiful manicure. Photo: Pixabay

Nail designs have always been a great way to express yourself, and the Spring/Summer 2025 season offers even more opportunities for creativity. This year, nail fashion surprises with fresh ideas that you will fall in love with at first sight. It's a time for bold colors, graceful shapes and interesting textures.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what kind of manicure to do in early spring.

What colors to choose this spring?

Pastel shades such as soft peach, pale blue or powdery pink are still on trend. They add lightness and work well with spring looks. But if you want brightness, look to bold yellow, orange or A rich fuchsia that will give you a unique look.

Pink nails. Photo from Instagram

Nail shape — how to choose

The almond shape is an absolute hit. It makes hands look elegant and sophisticated. But ultra long or short square nails also have their fans. So you can choose what best suits your style and mood.

Stylish manicure design. Photo from Instagram

Trendy design 2025

3D design : Transparent jelly-like drops or three-dimensional figures are a novelty. They're sure to attract attention.

: Transparent jelly-like drops or three-dimensional figures are a novelty. They're sure to attract attention. Metallic : Chrome tones create a "liquid metal" effect and add luxury.

: Chrome tones create a "liquid metal" effect and add luxury. Minimalism : Create a stylish and modern look with simple patterns such as stripes or negative space.

: Create a stylish and modern look with simple patterns such as stripes or negative space. Ombre and gradient: Created smooth color transitions for a soft and harmonious look.

Original manicure. Photo from Instagram

Effects and textures

Glass nails : Create the effect of real crystal with transparency and luster.

: Create the effect of real crystal with transparency and luster. Smoky patterns : For a mysterious and sophisticated look, try a matte finish with a haze.

: For a mysterious and sophisticated look, try a matte finish with a haze. Rub-on powder: Mirrored reflections help create a festive mood.

Classics with a new look

The French manicure remains timeless, but now it is getting an update: multicolored tips, combinations of textures and even glitter. The moon manicure is also in vogue — it can be done with pastel or metallic colors.

