The most fashionable manicure of the season — berry nail art is in trend

This delicate and sophisticated shade has become a real hit among those who appreciate minimalistic but stylish manicures. It resembles the color of cream with a slight pink tint and goes well with any look — from casual to wedding.

How to create the perfect strawberry and milk manicure

The main rule of this trend is well-groomed nails. Before applying the varnish, you should do a basic manicure: shape the nails, moisturize the cuticle, and apply a transparent base.

Choose a polish that matches your skin tone: warm pink, milky, or translucent nude. Apply it in thin layers to make the color look natural. Finish your manicure with a glossy or matte top, depending on your mood.

This shade looks especially delicate and neat on short nails, while on long nails it adds sophistication to the hands.

Decorating ideas

Do you want to make your manicure even more interesting? Strawberry and milk nails are the perfect base for creative designs. Try:

miniature hearts or stars;

elegant bows;

thin golden lines;

pearlescent effect for a light glow

You can experiment with such manicure to your heart’s content.

Why celebrities love this trend

Strawberry-milk nails have conquered not only fashion bloggers but also celebrities. For example, Hailey Bieber often chooses this shade, combining it with natural makeup and a restrained style of clothing.

This trend perfectly conveys the concept of "expensive" minimalism: the nails look well-groomed, but not overloaded with details. And most importantly, this manicure is suitable for any look and any event.

