How to feed the greenhouse in the spring to grow a large crop

17 March 2025 19:30
Христина Кучугурна - Редактор
How to feed the greenhouse in the spring of 2025 for a good crop — tips for summer residents
A man fertilizes plants in a greenhouse. Photo: Pinterest
After the end of the winter period, when summer residents open the season, it is important to quickly prepare the land for planting plants. Find out what you need to fertilize your greenhouse in the spring so that your harvest will be the envy of all your neighbors.

Novyny.LIVE shares useful tips for summer residents.

What fertilizers to use to feed the greenhouse in spring

Fertilizers containing potassium

Fertilizers that contain potassium develop the root system of plants better and also increase their resistance to wintering, lack of rainfall, and diseases. Experienced summer residents also recommend adding potassium salt to the soil to maintain the health of the sprouts and improve their growth and development.

Подкормка огорода
The process of fertilizing plants in the greenhouse. Photo: Gartenjournal

Fertilizers containing nitrogen

Fertilizers containing nitrogen are useful for any type of soil and can dissolve well in the ground. It is necessary to fertilize the greenhouse with such fertilizers so that the plants actively grow green mass. And only 300-350 grams of such fertilizer is required per square meter.

Fertilizers containing phosphorus

Fertilizers containing phosphorus activate the processes of plant metabolism and root formation. It is enough to apply 250 grams of such fertilizer per square meter. However, never combine this fertilizer with ash or lime, as it will lose its effectiveness.

Органические удобрения
Fertilizing the land with organic fertilizers. Photo: Freepik

However, experienced summer residents recommend using complex fertilizers that contain all the nutrients important for plants. We're talking about ordinary nitrophosphate, which contains potassium, phosphorus, and nitrogen at once. Such fertilizers are much easier to use.

As a reminder, we wrote about what fertilizers should be used to feed peonies in spring so that they flower lushly.

