TOP 5 Best Places for a Getaway with Friends in the US — Girls Travel Ideas

Women on vacation. Photo: California.com

There is something magical about traveling with your friends — not only do these trips provide an opportunity to slow down the pace of our busy lives, but also to get away from the distractions that can get in the way of quality time while creating new memories.

Ranking is a courtesy of Cosmopolitan.

Where to go this summer?

1. Newport, Rhode Island

Despite its small size, Newport, Rhode Island is a city with a long list of attractions. There are immaculately preserved Gilded Age mansions, a legendary sailing arena, historic churches (including the oldest synagogue in the United States), museums of all kinds, lively shops and restaurants — not to mention its famous folk and jazz festivals.

Newport, Rhode Island. Photo: David Gleeson/Discover Newport

2. Lake Tahoe, California

Lake Tahoe, located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains of northeastern California, is the largest alpine lake in North America. The deep blue water, mountains, pine-scented air, rocky shores and clear skies at 6,225 feet above sea level. In the summer, it offers an abundance of outdoor activities, including swimming, boating, hiking, camping, biking, and nature walks.

Lake Tahoe, California. Photo: Ordinary Traveler

3. St. Michaels, Maryland

St. Michaels, Maryland has retained the look and feel of a 19th century seaport: stroll along the red-brick sidewalks past the Victorian homes and boutiques of the historic district, or head down to the pier in search of its famous fresh seafood.

St. Michaels, Maryland. Photo: Maryland, Office of Tourism

4. Park City, Utah

There are so many ways to spend a magical weekend in Park City — arts events, spa, boutique shopping, dining, concerts, and historic sites. And of course, the mountains are what make this place special, so we recommend bringing hiking boots.

Park City, Utah. Photo: visitutah.com

5. Napa Valley, California

Don't miss a getaway to Napa Valley, where you'll find upscale wineries with chic garden lodges that can accommodate your entire group. You can also sample gourmet picnic snacks and Michelin-starred meals, relax in a mineral spa, take a hot air balloon ride, and stroll the lively main streets of the valley towns of Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga.

Napa Valley, California. Photo: lademeureduparc.fr

As a reminder, we wrote about cities in Italy that will cost you about $100 to visit, and the wine capital of Europe.

Earlier, we wrote about an amazing sea vacation destination in Italy worth visiting in 2025 — meet Capri.

Another beautiful, but not crowded summer destination in Europe to visit is Amorgos — an island in Greece that charming visitors with its nature.