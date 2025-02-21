Perfect vacation destination — A unique island in Greece

Amorgos Island. Photo: Flickr

Sometimes, crowded streets filled with sweaty tourists can definitely ruin your experience while traveling during your vacation. But here's the good news: there's an island in Greece that's just as beautiful as the popular Mykonos and Santorini, but few tourists know about it, according to Express.

Which island is worth visiting in Greece

You should definitely visit the beautiful island of Amorgos. It first became popular after the 1988 movie Le Grand Blue was filmed here, but it's still not very well known.

Amorgos has many beautiful beaches — one of the most popular is Murus Bay, which is known for its turquoise water, breathtaking cliffs, and several impressive small snorkeling caves.

Not far from Kalotaritissa beach, there is another popular place for diving. On the coast, you can find the ship Olympia. It sank in 1980 when the captain tried to hide from a storm.

