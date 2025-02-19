Why you should visit Venice — Tips for tourists

The Grand Canal in Venice. Photo: mojapl.com

There is no better place to travel in love than Italy. One of the most romantic places on earth is Venice, according to Express.

Why couples should fly to Venice

Venice is one of the most iconic cities in Europe and the world, renowned for its intricate network of canals, connected by 472 bridges.

The world-famous Grand Canal is the largest of the city's waterways, lined with over 170 buildings, some of which are more than 700 years old. Its breathtaking views create the perfect atmosphere for an intimate dinner, a romantic stroll, or even a marriage proposal.

It's no surprise that the city has become a favorite destination for filmmakers worldwide. Venice served as the backdrop for the 1955 film In the Summer, as well as The Tourist and Casino Royale in 2006.

Known as the "Floating City", the "City of Canals", and the "Queen of the Adriatic", Venice attracts up to 30 million tourists each year.

The incredible Piazza San Marco, also called St. Mark's Square, is another must-see for tourists in Venice. It's overlooked by the 1,000-year-old St. Mark's Basilica, and wherever you look, you'll see incredible sights, including the Clock Tower, the Campanile, and the Piazzetta di San Marco.

But don't limit yourself to the city center. Every corner of Venice is filled with romance and exquisite architecture, so take a walk and enjoy the cozy streets of this Italian city.

