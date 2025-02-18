The best islands in the world — Where to go on vacation

Elafonisi beach in Crete. Photo: tocrete.com

Tripadvisor has published the best beaches in the world. This year's winner is a resort in Greece with pink sand beaches.

This was reported by Express.

Where is the best island in the world?

The beach of Elafonisi in Crete, Greece has been recognized as the best beach of 2025. This paradise is famous for its crystal clear waters and miles of pink sand. In addition to the stunning beauty of the ocean, this beach is also surrounded by cedar forests, making it a great place for hiking.

If you want to visit this world-famous beach, but don't want to be crowded with other tourists, the best time to come here is in May and September.

Elafonisi beach in Crete. Photo: see-sights.com

TOP-10 best beaches in the world

1. Elafonisi beach, Crete, Greece.

2. Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand.

3. Eagle Beach, Oranjestad, Aruba.

4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida.

5. Praia da Faleça promenade, Algarve, Portugal.

6. Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba.

7. Bavaro Beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

8. Playa de Muro beach, Mallorca, Spain.

9. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia.

10. Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia Island, Greece.

