Pinteresque cities in Europe — Holiday destinations to dive into a fairytale

If you've ever wanted to feel like a Disney character for at least a weekend, you should add these cities to your travel guide. They will give you a real fairytale atmosphere and new experiences, writes Express.

Hallstatt, Austria

A small town nestled among the alpine hills on the shores of a crystal lake. Its picturesque landscapes and ancient architecture attract travelers every season. Rumor has it that the beauty of Hallstatt inspired the creators of the Frozen cartoon.

The town is known for its salt production, you can visit the salt mine. Tourists are also advised to take a boat ride on the lake.

Colmar, France

A beautiful provincial town in France seems to have stepped out of the pages of the fairy tale "Beauty and the Beast". As if Belle had just walked down these cobblestone streets among the colorful houses.

The town is a great place for a romantic weekend getaway. Here you can enjoy a boat ride along the picturesque canals, taste local wine and learn interesting historical facts.

Grimentz, Switzerland

Charming Grimenz is often called one of the most beautiful alpine villages in Switzerland. Its narrow streets, traditional wooden chalets decorated with red geraniums, and cozy atmosphere seem to take you back in time.

Grimenz has something for everyone, from those who enjoy skiing to those who prefer quiet walks in the midst of natural beauty.

