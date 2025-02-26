Discover Capri — A must-visit island in the heart of the sea

Capri Island. Photo: wikipedia.org

The island of Capri is located in the heart of the Tyrrhenian Sea. This resort is no less picturesque than its "neighbors" — Sardinia and Sicily.

This was reported by Express.

Why you should visit the island of Capri in Italy

Despite its small size, this island impresses with its incredible nature and history. The main attractions of Capri are the island's mystical sea caves, the most famous of which is the Blue Grotto, and the Mediterranean gardens.

There are only two towns on the island, Capri and Anacapri, with a population of about 13,000. More than two million tourists visit this tiny island every year, making it one of the most popular destinations in Italy.

Capri is known for its charming streets lined with boutiques, cafés, and historical monuments. Travelers can enjoy the spectacular views of the island and climb the breathtaking Faraglioni and Solaro mountains.

The island of Capri in Italy. Photo: wikipedia.org

Capri is also known for its exquisite local cuisine and vibrant nightlife. The island's signature dish is Caprese salad, made with ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil and a drizzle of olive oil. And the most popular drink is the lemon liqueur Limoncello.

Earlier, we reported on where tourists shouldn't go in 2025.

Previously, Ryanair has cut the number of popular routes across Europe.