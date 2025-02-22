Add fabulous Hawaii to your tour bucket list — The rainbow capital of the world

Rainbow in Hawaii. Photo: travelated.com

Hawaii is truly the "Rainbow Capital of the World!" These fabulous islands are home to the most incredible natural landscapes you've ever seen, according to Express.

Why Hawaii is unique

Rainbows are a common sight on these islands, thanks to the bright sunshine, rain showers, and clean air. They're not just a pretty phenomenon — they're a symbol of the islands' spirit! You'll see them adorning license plates, public buses, and buildings. The locals believe them to have supernatural powers and consider them a harbinger of good news.

In traditional beliefs, the closer you get to a rainbow, the more likely you are to meet a god or relative.

Rainbow in Hawaii. Photo: lowcost.ua

Hinaleeimoana Wong-Kalu, a representative of the indigenous Hawaiian culture, explained that the rainbow symbolizes an "aumakua" — a deified ancestor, family or personal god.

"Sometimes our ancestors are able to show their presence. The rainbow is one of those ways," she said.

The Hawaiian language has about 20 names for rainbows. The island even has a special RainbowChase app that helps tourists find rainbows around the islands.

