Ryanair to close popular routes in Europe — List

Ryanair, a popular Irish low-cost airline, is cutting numerous routes across Europe due to the fact that some countries have increased aviation taxes and fees.

Spain

In a statement, the airline confirmed that it would suspend operations in Jerez and Valladolid, close one of its bases in Santiago and reduce flights in Asturias, Zaragoza, Santander and Vigo. The airline stressed that the "avoidable losses" would be "devastating for regional connectivity, jobs and tourism in Spain".

Denmark

Ryanair to cut routes to and from Aalborg in northern Denmark at the end of March, as Denmark has announced the introduction of an aviation tax of 50 Danish crowns (7 dollars).

Italy

In January, Ryanair announced that it would withdraw from Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International Airport (Italy's largest airport) in response to government plans to limit the number of flights and increase passenger fees at the country's largest airports from April 1.

Germany

This summer, Ryanair will operate 12% fewer flights to the country. The company cited the high cost of air traffic control in the country and aviation taxes. The airline will also close its bases in Dortmund, Dresden and Leipzig this year and reduce its routes from Hamburg by 60%.

