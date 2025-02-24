Our social media:

New train to connect two popular European cities

24 February 2025 18:30
New train from Amsterdam to Berlin — GoVolta will launch new trains
A girl travels by train. Photo: Freepik
The railway company GoVolta plans to open a route between Amsterdam and Berlin by September 2025. The ticket will cost an average of $10.

This was reported by Express.

Traveling from Amsterdam to Berlin will become more profitable

Currently, tickets from Amsterdam to Berlin on other rail operators range from €38 to €257, depending on the type and class of ticket. 

The new trains will be a breath of fresh air for passengers looking for a cheap way to travel. However, such a trip will take a little longer. The journey will take about eight hours, compared to six hours by other means of transportation.

Новий потяг з'єднає два популярних міста Європи - фото 1
A girl boarding a train. Photo: Freepik

GoVolta also plans to expand its services to other European cities, including Copenhagen, Basel and Paris.

According to experts, GoVolta is not building new rail infrastructure, but also is launching a low-cost daytime rail service on existing tracks between popular European countries.

