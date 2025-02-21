Paris ranks 10th in crime index of European cities — Tips for tourists

Tourists on vacation. Photo: Freepik

If you are planning to visit Paris in the near future, you should be careful. The city has topped the ranking of European cities where fraudsters are most likely to operate, according to Temp.Co, and 10th in crime index of European cities.

Why you should be careful in Paris

According to the portal, visitors to the five most popular tourist attractions in France mentioned being scammed 748 times. This is eight times more than in Spain, which ranks second in the number of scam mentions.

The Eiffel Tower received 537 scam mentions in traveler reviews, making it the most targeted attraction for scammers. In particular, the sale of fake tickets is a common scam.

A local resident warned tourists about a popular scam where men near the Sacre Coeur try to put a "friendship bracelet" on tourists' wrists.

"If you're in front of Sacre Coeur and some guy standing on one of those little curved poles stares at you and then comes up to you with a rope and tries to put it on your wrist, that's a friendship bracelet. Unfortunately, this guy never realized that friendship doesn't work that way. As soon as he puts the bracelet on you, he'll tighten it and then say: "Hey, now that we're friends, maybe you'll give me something in return?" warned the Frenchman.

Other popular scams in Paris include fake currency exchange offices; the "kick cup" — a cup is placed so that someone will accidentally kick it, and when this happens, the scammers demand money for the "damage"; the "golden ring"— when a scammer "finds" a ring, offers it to you, and demands money for it.

