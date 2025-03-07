Our social media:

City to visit in March — Perfect Spring 2025 destination

7 March 2025
Юлія Брей - Редактор
Юлія Брей
Редактор
Vacation destination for a Spring vacation — Visit Valencia
Valencia, Spain. Photo: facebook.com/visitvalenciaSpain
The Spanish city of Valencia has been recognized as the best place to live in 2022. This city is an ideal option for a vacation in March, Express reports. 

So why you should visit Valencia in March?

In March, you can enjoy 20-degree  (68 degrees Fahrenheit) heat and delicious wine for 5 euros a bottle in Valencia. As in many Spanish cities, there are many places to visit on foot.

У березі +20 — місто, яке варто відвідати на початку весни - фото 1
Valencia. Photo: hostelworld.com

One of the first stops for tourists should be the old town, where you can see an important monument of Christian history — the Holy Grail, which according to archaeological research may be the cup used by Jesus during the Last Supper.

A short walk away is the Silk Exchange (La Lonja de la Seda), a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was the heart of Valencia's bustling silk trade in the twentieth century.

Travelers should also take a stroll through the beautiful Turia Gardens, which were once a riverbed and are now one of the largest urban parks in Spain.

The average lunch check in Valencia is 13.25 euros, and a morning coffee is only 2.04 euros.

