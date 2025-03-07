Vacation destination for a Spring vacation — Visit Valencia

City to visit in March — Perfect Spring 2025 destination
The Spanish city of Valencia has been recognized as the best place to live in 2022. This city is an ideal option for a vacation in March, Express reports.
So why you should visit Valencia in March?
In March, you can enjoy 20-degree (68 degrees Fahrenheit) heat and delicious wine for 5 euros a bottle in Valencia. As in many Spanish cities, there are many places to visit on foot.
One of the first stops for tourists should be the old town, where you can see an important monument of Christian history — the Holy Grail, which according to archaeological research may be the cup used by Jesus during the Last Supper.
A short walk away is the Silk Exchange (La Lonja de la Seda), a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was the heart of Valencia's bustling silk trade in the twentieth century.
Travelers should also take a stroll through the beautiful Turia Gardens, which were once a riverbed and are now one of the largest urban parks in Spain.
The average lunch check in Valencia is 13.25 euros, and a morning coffee is only 2.04 euros.
