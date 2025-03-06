TOP 3 cities in Italy that you can visit for USD 100 — a selection for tourists

The Italian city of Sondrio. Photo: italyreview

Tourists usually want to visit Rome in Italy, but this country has many beautiful cities that are no less beautiful. Such a trip will be much more affordable than a trip to the country’s capital.

Bergamo

This Italian city is just a 15-minute drive from Milan-Bergamo Airport. Tourists should visit the Città Alta (Upper Town — Ed.) of Bergamo to get the most out of the city’s history with its cobbled streets and charming squares. This part of the city is surrounded by the Venetian walls, which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. In this city, you should definitely have an espresso in Piazza Vecchia and enjoy casoncelli pasta, a regional delicacy. The highlight of the city is the funicular, which offers amazing panoramic views.

The square in Bergamo. Photo: visitbergamo.net

Varenna

Varenna is a short train ride from Bergamo, where travellers can stroll along the Passeggia delle Innamorati, visit the historic Villa Monastero and enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Como. This area is special for its colourful houses, cosy cafes and tranquil atmosphere.

The city of Varenna in Italy. Photo: varennaturismo

Sondrio

Less than an hour’s drive from Varenna is the town of Sondrio, known for its incredible nature, rich history, and exceptional wines. This alpine town is an ideal destination for gourmets and grape drinkers. Travellers can taste award-winning red wines from the region’s terraced vineyards, soak in the natural thermal waters, or take a stroll in the beautiful Orobi Valtellinesi Park.

Sondrio. Photo: italymagazine.com

