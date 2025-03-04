What to see in Ukraine — Unique locations to reconnect with nature

Woman with a map. Photo: Freepik

Ukraine has so many places that will make you feel like you're one with nature, letting all your stress melt away. In March, nature begins to stir, and it's absolutely breathtaking to witness trees and other plants emerging from their winter slumber.

The editors of Novyny.LIVE are thrilled to share with you the incredible locations in Ukraine that we believe are worth including on your bucket list.

Dzembronia (Ivano-Frankivsk region)

This is a unique place in the Ukrainian Carpathians. It is the highest region of Ukraine where you can relax your soul and be alone with nature. Travelers will be able to climb the highest ridge of the Ukrainian Carpathians — Chornohora, as well as taste delicious cheese in a local artisan cheese factory.

Smotrytskyi Canyon (Khmelnytskyi region)

The picturesque slopes of the Smotrych river valley are considered a geological monument in Ukraine. This place impresses with incredible views of waterfalls and bridges. Travelers can also visit the famous city fortress, which is one of the best preserved medieval castles in Ukraine.

Smotrytskyi Canyon. Photo: khm.depo.ua

Buchak Lake (Cherkasy region)

This is a great location for those who are tired of the city's noise, and want to spend a nice weekend next to the body of water. The lake was formed during the construction of the Kanivska PSPP, namely in the place of its lower pit. It reaches a depth of 30 meters and has a beautiful blue color.

Buchak Lake. Photo: kraina-ua.com

