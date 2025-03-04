The underground metropolis of Derinkuyu — why you should visit it

The underground passages of Derinkuyu. Photo: wikipedia.org

Turkey is home to one of the world’s most fascinating archaeological wonders. Derinkuyu is located under the historical region of Cappadocia and is the deepest of 36 underground cities.

Express reports about it.

What makes the city of Derinkuyu special

This sprawling underground metropolis reaches a depth of about 85 meters. Derinkuyu was once home to 20,000 people.

It is believed to be more than 2,000 years old, and its origins date back to ancient civilisations that sought refuge from invaders and harsh climates.

This underground metropolis was discovered by accident in 1963 when a resident knocked down a wall in his basement and discovered hidden caves.

The city has an extensive network of tunnels, chambers, and passages. The inhabitants have created underground living quarters, stables, churches, storerooms, kitchens, wineries, and even schools.

The underground passages of Derinkuyu. Photo: Pinterest

Underground housing in Derinkuyu. Photo: Pinterest

One of the most remarkable features of Derinkuyu is its advanced ventilation system, which ensured that fresh air could be supplied even to the deepest levels of the city.

This metropolis was used at various times in history by Christians seeking refuge from Roman persecution and later by Byzantine communities fleeing Arab raids.

