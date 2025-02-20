Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy — Filming locations in London you should visit

Still from the movie Bridget Jones. Photo: instagram.com/bridgetjones/

On the eve of February 14, a much-loved movie "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy" was released. Mirror UK shares a list of locations in London where you can take a romantic stroll to see the places where the movie was shot.

Hampstead

Hampstead is one of London's oldest and best preserved neighborhoods. The Victorian Bridget's House is a great example of what most of the architectural objects of the neighborhood look like.

On Parliament Hill, which is also in this area, there is an oak tree that Bridget is stuck on in the movie. It offers a beautiful view of London.

Hampstead is also home to The Flask, a 17th century pub where Bridget sits at the bar. Visitors can enjoy delicious fish and chips, Scottish scrambled eggs, or other dishes of modern British cuisine.

Gempstead Settlement. Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga

Moor House

One of the most modern locations in the movie is Moor House, where Bridget had her office. It is located in the center of London and was designed by Foster & Partners. Although visitors cannot enter the building without a special pass, the modern architecture of Moor House will surely impress you.

Moor House. Photo: wikipedia.org

Hackney Canal

A little further from the corporate buildings of central London is one of the most romantic date spots in the film, the Hackney Canal. Its hills offer views of industrial warehouses, railway bridges and gas holders. There is a path along the canal, making it ideal for long walks.

Hackney Canal. Photo: afisha.london

