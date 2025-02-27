Visit Italy — Picturesque wine capital of Europe

Italian town of Trento. Photo: blog.italotreno.com

The picturesque town of Trento is located in the heart of the northern Italian region of Trentino-Alto Adige. Its atmosphere combines medieval charm with beautiful alpine landscapes. Express writes why you should visit this incredible destination in Europe.

What's special about Trento in Italy

This quaint town in the Alps is a treasure trove of majestic castles, Renaissance architecture, and world-class wine. It's a perfect destination for those who are passionate about Italian history and cuisine.

Here, tourists can explore the breathtaking Buonconciglio Castle, the former residence of the prince-bishops, where intricate frescoes and panoramic views of the valley await.

The central square is home to the awe-inspiring Neptune Fountain, a symbol of the city's artistic and cultural heritage.

The vineyards of Trento. Photo: Cantina Sociale di Trento

Trento is a veritable treasure trove of delicious wines. The region is famous for the production of Trentodoc, an exquisite sparkling wine made using traditional champagne technology.

Here, tourists can visit local wineries and taste the best Italian sparkling wines and learn more about the production of this alcoholic beverage.

This town is also home to many restaurants serving delicious local cuisine.

