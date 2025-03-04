Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago — A must-visit place to add to your bucket list

Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: thrillist.com

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is not the only city where you can experience an amazing carnival filled with music, colorful parades, dancing and incredible street food. Every year in early March, the carnival on the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, located near Venezuela, impresses with its scale.

Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago

While the carnival in Rio focuses on samba music, the carnival in Trinidad and Tobago is characterized by the sound of steel drums, steelpan bands, calypso and soca, a style of music that was born in a country consisting of two islands.

Carnival originated during slavery on the island, when slaves, excluded from the masquerade balls and celebrations of white plantation owners, created their own parallel celebrations with drumming, dancing and masquerades.

The slaves rebelled over the Kanbule, the burning of the sugar cane fields, a symbolic event that is the opening of the annual Carnival.

Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: thrillist.com

Annual carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. Photo: thrillist.com

The island nation not only offers an incredible carnival, but is also known for its white beaches and crystal clear waters. Argyle Falls in Tobago is an incredible place surrounded by lush rainforest that is great for hiking and swimming.

Trinidad and Tobago has a tropical climate with relatively stable temperatures throughout the year. The average temperature is between 29°C and 31°C.

As a reminder, we told you about the locations where the new Bridget Jones movie was filmed in London. Also, we wrote about the wine capital of Europe and why you should visit Trento, Italy.