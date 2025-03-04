How to fly first class for free — tips for tourists

A girl flying in business class. Photo: Pinterest

Few travellers know that they can save money and enjoy flying in business class on an aircraft. This opportunity is provided by special accumulative points.

TikTok user claudia.louise.w shared her useful life hack.

How to fly first class

The tourist advises getting a credit card like Amex. They allow you to accumulate points that can be used to upgrade the aircraft class. Many banks around the world have a similar system.

"We use American Express, the gold card and start racking up points. Even when you first sign up you get a bonus offer and you usually get anywhere from 20,000 to 30,000 points. And it only cost 40,000 points for a business class upgrade," the tourist said.

When asked how much the Amex card costs, she replied that it costs 235 EUR per year, but the first year is free.

"There is no point in paying when you can use the points. It makes more sense," the tourist emphasized.

