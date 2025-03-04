What you should check in Ryanair and Wizz Air tickets — tips for tourists

A Ryanair plane. Photo: Pexels

Popular low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air urge passengers to avoid mistakes when travelling abroad. Passengers will be forced to pay a tidy amount without checking their tickets.

What you should check on Ryanair and Wizz Air tickets

Low-cost airlines Ryanair and Wizz Air warned passengers to double-check the destination airport before booking flights, otherwise, they risk paying for an expensive transfer.

The fact is that airports can have the name of a "big city" even if they are not located there. In fact, airports can be located many kilometres away from the city they are visiting.

In this case, passengers will have to pay extra for a transfer from the airport to their destination, which can cost a tidy amount.

Low-cost airlines advise travellers to check the exact location of the airport before booking flights to avoid additional costs.

Here are some airports that take a long time to reach major cities.

Barcelona Reus Airport (REU) — 100 km southwest of Barcelona.

Transfer time is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Transfer cost: 19 EUR.

Düsseldorf Visé Airport (NRN) — approximately 80 km from the border with the Netherlands.

Transfer time: from 1 hour 15 minutes to 1 hour 30 minutes.

Transfer fee: 19 EUR.

