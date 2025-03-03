The island covered with stars in the Maldives — where tourists should go

"The Sea of Stars" in the Maldives. Photo: Pinterest

The Maldives is famous for its magical landscapes, which attract more than a million tourists every year. In a certain season, the island hosts an unusual rare sight that all travellers should see at least once in their lives.

Express writes about it.

What makes the Maldives special

The "Sea of Stars" is an incredible natural phenomenon that occurs in late summer in the Maldives. At this time, there are many tiny organisms in the ocean — bioluminescent phytoplankton that glows brightly in the water.

The effect of sparkling radiance is created on the coast, which looks as if stars have fallen in the ocean and continue to shine.

Scientists believe that in this way the plankton tries to confuse predators.

"The Sea of Stars". Photo: Pixabay

This unusual phenomenon is most striking on the island of Vaadhoo, located in the Raa Atoll in the Maldives.

If you want to see the phenomenon, you should go on holiday between June and October.

