The best spring-summer 2025 perfume — the unforgettable fragrance

Perfumes. Photo: Freepik

This summer, it's not just a cocktail that will be in fashion, but its fragrance. Yes, seriously — you can now wear the Aperol fragrance on your person. And all thanks to the new Never-Ending Summer perfume by Maison Martin Margiela.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What's special about the new perfume?

This is not just another citrus perfume. This is a real feeling of summer in a bottle. Imagine: first, a light fragrance of ripe orange, then recognizable notes of Aperol, and finally, warm, slightly woody vetiver, which adds depth to the fragrance. The whole mix is like an evening on the terrace with a glass of your favorite Italian cocktail in hand.

This fragrance is especially good for young women aged 20 to 35 — those who love lightness, sunshine, a sense of freedom, and inspiration. It is perfect for summer dresses, walks by the sea, evening meetings on the rooftop, or spontaneous trips. But older women will also find something of their own in it — memories of carefree holidays or just the mood of an endless vacation.

Perfume by Maison Margiela. Photo from social media

The design of the bottle is also worthy of special attention. It resembles an old apothecary bottle, with a laconic cotton label and a rope around the neck. All of this is a reference to the unique style of Maison Margiela. The box is decorated with a polaroid image of oranges growing somewhere near the sea, on the Amalfi Coast.

The perfume is expected to go on sale at the end of March. And there is a feeling that Never-Ending Summer will become the main scent of this spring and summer — light, bright, and a little Italian.

