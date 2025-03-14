The new perfumery trend — unusual notes in your favorite fragrances

A girl applies perfume to her skin. Photo: Freepik

Perfume novelties that have appeared recently are increasingly attracting attention thanks to woody notes. And this is no coincidence. People are increasingly looking for a connection with nature, and these fragrances, with their distinctive scent of forest and coniferous trees, help us return to the calm moments when we could feel the coolness of the forest and the purity of the air.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you why such scents have become popular.

Esperanza Pintado, Dior's perfume ambassador, believes that woody fragrances, such as eucalyptus, juniper, and pine, not only give a pleasant fragrance but also have a calming effect, as if transporting us to quiet spring forests.

The most popular woody fragrances among experts

Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense by Jo Malone London

This fragrance combines the strong scent of cedarwood with the Japanese hinoki tree. The combination of calm and spicy notes creates an elegant and fresh fragrance that energises.

Trudon II

Pine and juniper combine with incense and orange to create a soft yet fresh fragrance. This perfume will especially appeal to those who are looking for something light but deep.

A girl holds a bottle of perfume. Photo: Freepik

Aqua Allegoria Nerolia Vetiver Forte by Guerlain

The harmony of woody and floral notes, with an emphasis on neroli and vetiver, makes this perfume unique. The notes of the figs add lightness and uniqueness.

There are also new trends in perfumery that are becoming increasingly popular — fragrances with soft, intuitive scents. Such perfumes give the natural smell of the skin. For example, Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum with a light powdery tint is suitable for those who like unobtrusive and clean fragrances.

