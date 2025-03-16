Perfumes that won't lose their magic in 2025 — current years

A girl applies perfume to her skin. Photo: Freepik

In the Women's Perfumery section on MAKEUP, the first pages often resemble a playlist of hits — familiar notes, recognizable bottles, tried-and-true classics. It seems that everything has been known for a long time, but some fragrances impress from a new angle every time.

The selection from Novyny.LIVE presents five of the most popular women's perfumes that are not just in the top but really have character and atmosphere.

Perfumes that are always in fashion

Lancome Idole

The fragrance which combines lightness with depth. It has a delicate floral and chypre mood with a light fresh tint. Light, but not simple. Warm, but not sweet. One of those fragrances that leave a recognizable mark. Elegance in a modern sound.

Trussardi Donna (2011)

The light, cheerful fragrance that inspires. Fresh, clean and very feminine. It has a balance of softness and character, without excessive sweetness. It emphasizes individuality and sounds a little different every time, depending on your mood.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre

One of the most famous fragrances that continues to be relevant. Light, refreshing, with a fruity and floral play. Very delicate, yet noticeable. Suitable for almost everyone — versatile, but not boring. An ideal choice for spring.

Moschino Toy 2

The fragrance game, where everything is mixed, but just the right way. Bright, unpredictable and very stylish. Sweetness, freshness and light spice sound together, creating a fragrance that is memorable from the first breath. Whimsical on the outside, serious on the inside.

Calvin Klein Women

The floral, calm, soft fragrance with a light woody aftertaste. It sounds laconic, but with a mood. Suitable for all ages — it reveals itself differently on different people. It has that subtle romance that makes it special.

