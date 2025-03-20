The AI acrobat — the Chinese robot performed the ideal side flip

Unitree G1 humanoid robot. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Unitree, the Chinese robotics company, has once again pushed the boundaries of humanoid robot agility by introducing its latest model, the G1. The company shared its video showing the robot performing the side flip.

It was reported by Interesting Engineering.

How the humanoid robot managed to perform the side flip

It is worth noting that G1 performed the side flip flawlessly, without any malfunctions or damage during programming and video recording.

The company is constantly updating the robot's algorithms, which allows it to learn and perform more complex movements with precision and control.

The robot's design features 23 degrees of freedom, which provide excellent stability and coordination. At 1.32 metres tall and weighing 35kg, it has a foldable design for compact storage. It is equipped with 3D LiDAR technology to scan the space around it, a RealSense depth camera, and a noise-cancelling microphone array for voice command recognition.

The G1 is powered by its 9000 mAh quick-replaceable battery, which allows it to operate for up to two hours. The robot has an 8-core high-performance processor to control the electrically driven joints of the arms, legs and torso. Thanks to this, it can reach a walking speed of up to 7.2 km/h.

The G1 is trained in the virtual environment using Nvidia's Isaac simulator before being put into physical production. The robot can learn complex behaviours through reinforcement learning, improving its abilities in a controlled digital environment.

As a reminder, EngineAI unveiled the PM01 humanoid robot, which became the first machine to successfully perform a front flip. The company shared the video showing the acrobatic trick.

We also wrote that China unveiled the robot sportsman that ran 100 meters in record time. The robot's design is inspired by the black panther, which helped it achieve the required speed.